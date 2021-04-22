(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Fire Department is working to educate families about fire safety.
It comes after a baby was killed in a blaze on Detroit's east side.
The fatal fire happened Monday on the 14000 block on Camden Street, taking the life of an 18-month-old.
Now fire officials are pounding the pavement and knocking doors to pass out smoke detectors.
Now fire officials are pounding the pavement and knocking doors to pass out smoke detectors.

Crews were seen in the neighborhood near Chalmers and Harper Thursday, speaking with residents about preventative measures.
The department says they are all about saving lives and helping families know the dangers of fire.
“We just want everyone to put safety first. Make sure you have a smoke alarm. Make sure you have a fire escape plan. Make sure you don’t play with fire. Make sure you educate your children on the hazards of fire and just let’s keep Detroit safe,” said Detroit Fire Department Lt. James Harris.
For more information on fire safety contact the Detroit Fire Community Relations Division at communityrelations@detroitmi.gov.
