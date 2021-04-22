(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported there are new coronavirus outbreaks in more than 40 Michigan schools.
The data released by state health officials this week show the majority of the outbreaks are between two to 10 cases.
Four schools in Macomb County reported new outbreaks along with eight schools in Oakland County, two schools in Washtenaw County and three schools in Wayne County.
School-related outbreak reporting is updated on Mondays by 3 p.m. For more information visit here.
