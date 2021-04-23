(CBS DETROIT) — A Detroit man has been charged in the non-fatal shooting of a 7-year-old girl.
Charles Feiler, 50, has been charged with five counts of assault with intent to murder, five counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, one count of second-degree child abuse, one count of felon in possession, five counts of felonious assault, and 17 counts of felony firearm.
According to the prosecutor’s office, Detroit police were dispatched to a shooting at a home in the 9800 block of Appoline Street in Detroit on April 14 around 11:20 p.m.
Police say that an argument between the defendant and the 25-year-old mother of the victim escalated, and then he fired a rifle three times, striking the child on the left side of her back.
The child was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Feiler allegedly refused to come out of the home for several hours but was eventually arrested at the Appoline Street residence on April 15.
He was arraigned on Wednesday, April 21, in 36th District Court and has been given a $500,000 cash/surety bond.
His probable cause conference is scheduled for April 28 and his preliminary examination for May 5, both in 36th District Court before Judge Roberta Archer.
