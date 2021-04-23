(CBS DETROIT) — The Farmington Hills Police Department is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to host Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. It will be held on Saturday, April 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the police headquarters located at 31655 W. Eleven Mile Road.
This will give people the opportunity to safely remove potentially dangerous controlled substances (any medication that requires a prescription) from their homes.
Residents of any city can participate in this prescription drug take-back day, and everyone is asked to wear a mask when they enter the building. The prescription drugs are accepted in any type of container, and it is anonymous with no identifying information required.
The DEA does not accept liquids. Free Deterra Drug Deactivation pouches are available at the police department’s front desk if you need to dispose of liquids.
For more information, contact the Investigative Bureau at 248-871-2770.
