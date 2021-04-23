By Bria Brown
Filed Under:cases, coronavirus, covid-19, COVID-19 Vaccine, Michigan, Michigan Department of Health And Human Services

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 5,031 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 29 deaths Friday.

The deaths announced Friday include 29 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

READ MORE: Ex-trooper Convicted In Taser-Related Death Loses Appeal

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 814,622 and 17,168 deaths as of April 23.

 

READ MORE: Michigan Lawmakers Pass Bills To Help First-Time Homebuyers

In the state, as of April 16, there has been a total of 603,094 recovered cases of COVID-19.

MORE NEWS: Henry Ford Health Rolls Out Groundbreaking Technology To Enhance Virtual Doctor Visits

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.