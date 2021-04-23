Menu
News
Latest Headlines
Detroit Man Charged In Non-Fatal Shooting Of 7-Year-Old Girl
A Detroit man has been charged in the non-fatal shooting of a 7-year-old girl.
Detroit Fire Department Passes Out Free Smoke Detectors Following Fatal Fire
The Detroit Fire Department is working to educate families about fire safety.
Committee Subpoenas Former MDHHS Director Over Large Separation Agreement With State
A Michigan House Committee is ordering Gordon to testify about his separation agreement with the state.
AG Nessel: 48-Year-Old Benton Harbor Man Charged With Sexual Assault
Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that a Benton Harbor man has been charged with sexual assault.
Rochester Hills Man Accused Of Videotaping Girls At Grocery Store
The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office charged a Children's Village employee accused of videotaping minors at a Meijer's supermarket.
Ford Field To Offer 7,500 More COVID-19 Vaccines Through Monday
Ford Field is offering 7,500 more first-dose COVID vaccines through Monday, April 26. Here's everything to know.
First Forecast Weather April 23, 2021 (Today)
Seasonal temperatures today.
6 hours ago
First Forecast Weather April 22, 2021 (Tonight)
Cold again tonight.
16 hours ago
Karen Carter, and Other Metro Detroiters Chipped In To Help Salvation Army’s Bed and Bread Radiothon
The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit's 34th annual Bed and Bread Radiothon ended earlier today.
Look For The 2020 Great Conjunction or ‘The Christmas Star’ In The Sky Monday Evening
The Great Conjunction is the one bright spot in 2020—literally! Sometimes referred to as “The Christmas Star”, Saturn and Jupiter will pass very close to one another creating a look of a bright, elongated star.
Latest Sports
Jakub Vrana Scores 4, Red Wings Top Stars 7-3
Jakub Vrana scored four goals in a game for the first time to help the Detroit Red Wings rout the Dallas Stars 7-3 Thursday night and match their total number of wins from last season.
Lions Looking For Talent Anywhere At No. 7 Pick
DETROIT LIONS (5-11)
Zurich Classic Preview: Can Jon Rahm And Ryan Palmer Defend Title At TPC Louisiana?
The PGA Tour returns to TPC Louisiana this week for the Zurich Classic, one of the game's more unique events.
Tigers Get Doubleheader Split
The Pittsburgh Pirates were hoping to get to .500 for the season on Wednesday.
CBS+
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
Earth Day: A Look Back At The First Event
The first Earth Day happened 51 years ago, when CBS News's Walter Cronkite called it "a day dedicated to enlisting all the citizens of a bountiful country in a common cause of saving life from the deadly biproduct of that bounty."
How Dottie Pepper's Former Mentor George Pulver Might Advise Dustin Johnson And Will Zalatoris
Dottie Pepper, who has a new book about her former mentor George Pulver, looks at what he might say to Dustin Johnson and Will Zalatoris.
CBS Sports The New Home Of World Series Of Poker Main Event: 'We Have A History With This Tournament And We're Excited To Rekindle It'
The World Series of Poker is coming to CBS with coverage of the Main Event and several Bracelet Events
SEE IT: Best Moments From The 56th ACM Awards
Look back at the best moments from the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards on CBS and Paramount+.
LIST: 2021 ACM Award Winners
See all big the winners from the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards on CBS.
'The Country Music Community Is So Supportive': Co-Host Mickey Guyton Talks How 56th ACM Awards Show Is Breaking Barriers
The 56th annual ACM Awards celebrate all things country music but it also show how inclusive the genre has become, according to co-host Mickey Guyton.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
Chip Shortage Forces More Production Cuts By GM, Ford
The global shortage of semiconductors has forced General Motors and Ford to further cut production at their North American factories as chip supplies seem to be growing tighter.
GM Recalling 10,000 Chevy And GMC Vans Due To Fire Risk
General Motors is recalling more than 10,000 vans due to a fire risk. Here's everything to know.
Oz Investigates: Frozen Chicken
April 23, 2021 at 10:00 am
Filed Under:
Ali Rosen
,
Dr Oz
,
Frank Collins
,
Frozen Chicken
,
grill marks
Dr. Oz and Ali Rosen reveal the truth behind the grill marks found on frozen grilled chicken.
Watch
THE DR. OZ SHOW
, weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 62.
