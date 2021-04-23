(CBS Detroit) – Republicans are gearing up to challenge Governor Whitmer in the 2022 election.
According to Politico, Michigan native and republican national committee chairwoman Ronna Mcdaniel is considering a run against Whitmer when she is up for re-election.
Mcdaniel originally made a name for herself as the chair of the Michigan Republican party and niece of former presidential candidate Mitt Romney.
During her time as the RNC chairwoman, she also expressed doubt on the 2020 election integrity in Michigan, drawing support from former president Donald Trump.
She has not commented yet on a possible run.
