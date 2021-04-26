(CBS Detroit) — The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced that all roadside parks will reopen for the season on Friday, April 30.
MDOT operates a total of 85 roadside parks throughout the state. The parks in the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula operate seasonally, closing in late October and reopening sometime in the spring.
They say that motorists should not expect drinking water to be turned on at all the parks when they reopen on April 30, as annual testing and treatment of the park water must be completed. The testing should be completed by sometime in May.
Here is a map and complete list of MDOT roadside parks.
