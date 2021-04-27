  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown
Filed Under:attorney general, covid-19, Dana Nessel, Michigan, nursing home

(CBS DETROIT) – A team of agents appointed by Michigan’s Attorney General Dana Nessel will make unannounced visits to nursing homes.

Nessel says the visits are a part of an investigation of abuse and neglect.

The sentinel project will determine which nursing homes will be investigated, based on previous data and reports.

This comes after the attorney general declined requests from Republican lawmakers to investigate the state’s handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes.

