(CBS DETROIT) — Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer visited the M-59 Hall Road Rebuilding Michigan project in Clinton Township for a National Work Zone Safety Awareness Week event.

The purpose of the event was to encourage drivers to be cautious when driving through work zones as construction season approaches and workers begin repairing Michigan’s roads and bridges.

Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel joined her.

“We must all do our part to keep the roads safe for our workers during this construction season,” said Governor Whitmer. “Stay alert in construction zones, follow all posted signs, and slow down to protect our construction workers and save a life. Orange construction barrels are a positive sign that we’re fixing the roads, but they are also a reminder to exercise caution.”

National Work Zone Awareness Week (NWZAW) is an annual event that brings national attention to the safety of workers and motorists in construction zones.

This year marks the 21st anniversary of the event, which was first held in Virginia in 2000.

The site where the kick-off event is held now alternates each year from being hosted in the Washington, D.C., area to different locations across the United States.

MDOT hosted the 2021 National Work Zone Awareness Week kick-off event with the theme, “Drive Safe. Work Safe. Save Lives.”

The M-59 project is part of a $63 million Rebuilding Michigan investment that would rebuild and improve approximately 4.5 miles of M-59 from Romeo Plank Road to I-94 and support 800 jobs. This project is expected to be completed in November 2022.

In January 2020, the State Transportation Commission (STC) authorized MDOT to issue $3.5 billion in bonds over four years to finance infrastructure improvements, under authority granted by the Michigan Constitution and Public Act 51 of 1951.

Funding raised through bond sales will finance new projects throughout the state and frees up funding already dedicated to those projects for other projects, expanding the scope of that work or advancing project schedules.

