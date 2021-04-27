  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Matt Christopherson
Filed Under:lottery, Michigan Lottery

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Monday:

Lucky For Life

08-22-33-37-38, Lucky Ball: 10

Poker Lotto

QC-6C-5S-6S-7S

Midday Daily 3

5-2-1

Midday Daily 4

4-6-1-3

Daily 3

7-8-1

Daily 4

4-5-7-1

Fantasy 5

05-07-08-12-37

Estimated jackpot: $448,000

Keno

01-02-09-16-21-24-27-40-42-44-49-56-60-64-66-67-71-73-77-78-79-80

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $297 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $116 million

