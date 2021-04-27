DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Monday:
Lucky For Life
08-22-33-37-38, Lucky Ball: 10READ MORE: More Than 40 New Coronavirus Outbreaks Reported In Michigan Schools
Poker Lotto
QC-6C-5S-6S-7S
Midday Daily 3
5-2-1
Midday Daily 4
4-6-1-3
Daily 3
7-8-1
Daily 4
4-5-7-1READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: How Much Money Can Parents Expect In Monthly Payments?
Fantasy 5
05-07-08-12-37
Estimated jackpot: $448,000
Keno
01-02-09-16-21-24-27-40-42-44-49-56-60-64-66-67-71-73-77-78-79-80
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $297 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $116 millionMORE NEWS: Police: Body Of Missing Autistic Teen Found After 3-Day Search
© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.