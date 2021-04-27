By Bria Brown
Filed Under:cases, coronavirus, covid-19, COVID-19 Vaccine, Michigan, Michigan Department of Health And Human Services

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 3,676 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 105 deaths Tuesday.

The deaths announced Tuesday includes 48 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

READ MORE: Gov. Whitmer Joins National Work Zone Safety Awareness Week Event In Clinton Township

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 829,520 and 17,429 deaths as of April 27.

 

READ MORE: Michigan Man Has Spent Weeks On Ventilator After Getting COVID-19

In the state, as of April 24, there has been a total of 626,254 recovered cases of COVID-19.

MORE NEWS: Detroit Ranks Among The Best Cities To Start A Business In 2021

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.