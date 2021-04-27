MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 3,676 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 105 deaths Tuesday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 829,520 and 17,429 deaths as of April 27.
In the state, as of April 24, there has been a total of 626,254 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
