(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Police are seeking to locate three suspects wanted in connection to a double non-fatal shooting that occurred on the city’s west side.
It happened April 21 at 4:30 p.m., where police say two males ages 18 and 14 were sitting in blue Ford mercury in front of a residence in the 2000 block of W. Buena Vista.
That’s when three suspects walked up, fired multiple shots at their vehicle, striking both the 18-year-old and 14-year-old.
Officials say the suspects then fled in a dark-colored Chevy SUV driven by an unknown suspect.
The teens were transported to a local hospital and treated for their injuries. Police say the 14-year-old is currently still in the hospital.
Police do not have pictures or footage of the suspects who are described as three Black men in their 20s, wearing masks and dark clothing.
If anyone has any information pertaining to this crime, they are asked to call Detroit Police Department's 10th Precinct Unit at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
