(CBS DETROIT) – The Aretha Franklin Amphitheater also has a new ticket refund policy for canceled shows.
Starting May 3, any tickets purchased through Ticketmaster or the box office can be refunded on the venue’s website.READ MORE: Michigan Sees An Increase In New Unemployment Claims
The refunds themselves begin May 15.READ MORE: Businesses Struggle To Keep Employees
Most of the shows throughout 2020 were canceled due to COVID-19.MORE NEWS: Teens Can Sign Up To Receive Free COVID-19 Testing, Vaccine At Edsel Ford High School
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.