By Bria Brown
Filed Under:Aretha Franklin Amphitheater, detroit, Michigan, Refund, ticket

(CBS DETROIT) – The Aretha Franklin Amphitheater also has a new ticket refund policy for canceled shows.

Starting May 3, any tickets purchased through Ticketmaster or the box office can be refunded on the venue’s website.

The refunds themselves begin May 15.

Most of the shows throughout 2020 were canceled due to COVID-19.

