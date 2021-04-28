(CBS DETROIT) – Cedar Point is opening back up this year with a series of new rules.
The park is set to open back up on May 14.READ MORE: Michigan Sees An Increase In New Unemployment Claims
Reservations will be required for both Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark.
This does include season pass holders and single-day ticket holders.READ MORE: Businesses Struggle To Keep Employees
There is no longer a capacity limit and mask requirement on rides, but social distancing is still expected while waiting in line.
Visitors 10 years and older are still required to wear a mask while indoors.MORE NEWS: Teens Can Sign Up To Receive Free COVID-19 Testing, Vaccine At Edsel Ford High School
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.