The CDC has found it very unlikely you’ll get sick with Covid-19 once you are fully vaccinated. 77 million Americans who were fully vaccinated were looked at and 5800 went on to later develop covid. That’s an infection rate of .007 %.

Of those who became sick, 65% of them were women, and just over 40% were age 60 and older. These cases, known as breakthrough infections, are expected with any vaccine because no vaccine is 100% effective. But these numbers suggest a vaccine efficacy rate upwards of 95%. Plus, nearly a third of those infected were asymptomatic. That’s a sign that the vaccine could reduce the severity of the illness.

 

