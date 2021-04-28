Menu
Oprah One-On-One: Oprah Reveals The Childhood Trauma She Kept Hidden Until Now
This Thursday, April 29th, Dr. Oz sits down with the one and only Oprah Winfrey in a very special episode. Dr. Oz and Oprah discuss the moment she heard the Derek Chauvin verdict.
35 minutes ago
Michigan Pizzeria Owner Fights To Reopen Restaurant After Being Arrested For Allegedly Violating COVID-19 Regulations
The owner of a pizzeria in Michigan has been arrested for allegedly violating COVID-19 regulations repeatedly.
CDC Study: Pfizer, Moderna Vaccines Reduce COVID-19 Hospitalization Risk By 94% Among Older Adults
The study also found that the vaccines were 64% effective among those older adults who were partially vaccinated, meaning they had only received one dose of vaccine so far.
Michigan Judge Hears Arguments Over Virus Tests For School Athletes
Attorneys for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration defended coronavirus testing for school athletes, telling a judge Tuesday that state law gives the health director extraordinary power to respond to a pandemic.
Oakland County Sheriff's Re-Cycle For Kids Program To Collect Bikes For Children In Need
Dan Gutfreund Realty Group, Oakland County Sheriff, and 1-800-Self-Storage.com are partnering to put on the "Re-CYCLE for Kids" event to collect bikes for children in need.
Michigan House Votes To Move August Primary To June
The Republican-led chamber also passed legislation that would make county clerks directly update the voter file to account for deaths and do more frequent checks for dead people as an election nears.
Gov. Whitmer Names Miguel Cabrera Co-Chair Of Protect Michigan Commission To Encourage COVID-19 Vaccinations
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that Miguel Cabrera has volunteered to serve as co-chair of the Protect Michigan Commission to help promote Michigan's COVID-19 vaccination and education efforts.
First Forecast Weather April 28, 2021 (Today)
Warm temperatures and a chance for storms!
9 hours ago
First Forecast Weather April 27, 2021 (Tonight)
Mild temperatures overnight.
21 hours ago
Karen Carter, and Other Metro Detroiters Chipped In To Help Salvation Army’s Bed and Bread Radiothon
The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit's 34th annual Bed and Bread Radiothon ended earlier today.
Look For The 2020 Great Conjunction or ‘The Christmas Star’ In The Sky Monday Evening
The Great Conjunction is the one bright spot in 2020—literally! Sometimes referred to as “The Christmas Star”, Saturn and Jupiter will pass very close to one another creating a look of a bright, elongated star.
Former Texas A&M Quarterback Kellen Mond On 2021 NFL Draft: 'I Would Definitely Be Prepared' To Play As A Rookie
The former Texas A&M quarterback shares why he is ready to start from day one in the NFL.
Tigers Beat White Sox 5-2
Miguel Cabrera and Niko Goodrum homered, José Ureña went seven innings for his first win in two years, and the Detroit Tigers overcame a season-high five errors to beat the Chicago White Sox 5-2 on Tuesday night.
Red Wings Shut Out, Blue Jackets Win In Shootout
Patrik Laine and Oliver Bjorkstrand scored in the shootout and the Columbus Blue Jackets snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 1-0 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night.
Pistons Over The Hawks 100-86
Jerami Grant and Frank Jackson scored 18 points apiece to lift the Detroit Pistons to a 100-86 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night.
'Bull' Celebrates Episode 100 With An All-New Trial Tonight On CBS
'Bull' will air its 100th episode tonight at 10:00PM ET/PT, on CBS and streaming with Paramount+.
Dean Norris On His Favorite Thing About Art In 'United States Of Al': 'He's Just A Really, Really Good Dad'
Dean Norris discusses his role on the new CBS comedy, 'United States Of Al.'
Earth Day: A Look Back At The First Event
The first Earth Day happened 51 years ago, when CBS News's Walter Cronkite called it "a day dedicated to enlisting all the citizens of a bountiful country in a common cause of saving life from the deadly biproduct of that bounty."
How Dottie Pepper's Former Mentor George Pulver Might Advise Dustin Johnson And Will Zalatoris
Dottie Pepper, who has a new book about her former mentor George Pulver, looks at what he might say to Dustin Johnson and Will Zalatoris.
CBS Sports The New Home Of World Series Of Poker Main Event: 'We Have A History With This Tournament And We're Excited To Rekindle It'
The World Series of Poker is coming to CBS with coverage of the Main Event and several Bracelet Events
SEE IT: Best Moments From The 56th ACM Awards
Look back at the best moments from the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards on CBS and Paramount+.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
Ford Plans To Develop, Produce Electric Vehicle Batteries
Saying that it wants to control the key technology for electric vehicles, Ford plans to open a battery development center near Detroit by the end of next year.
Stellantis Worker in Sterling Heights Died on the Job Wednesday
A Stellantis worker at its Sterling Heights Stamping Plant has died while on the job.
Frozen Vs. Take-Out Pizza – Which Will Win Dr. Oz’s Ultimate Food Showdown?
April 28, 2021 at 10:00 am
Filed Under:
Dr Oz
,
Frank Collins
,
Frozen Vs. Take-Out Pizza
,
Ultimate Food Showdown
Dr. Oz investigates the best method to store leftover pizza without losing its flavor.
Watch
THE DR. OZ SHOW
, weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 62.
