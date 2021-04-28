(CBS DETROIT) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that Miguel Cabrera has volunteered to serve as co-chair of the Protect Michigan Commission to help promote Michigan’s COVID-19 vaccination and education efforts.

“We are grateful that ‘Miggy’ is stepping up to the plate to help inform Michiganders on the importance of getting their COVID-19 vaccinations,” said Governor Whitmer. “We appreciate the tremendous support and advocacy from the Detroit Tigers because this is an all-hands-on-deck moment in our state’s effort to persevere and overcome the pandemic.”

Cabrera, nicknamed “Miggy,” is an 11-time Major League Baseball All-Star and two-time American League Most Valuable Player who joined the Tigers in December 2007. He and the Detroit Tigers have offered to produce public service announcements in English and Spanish to help encourage residents to get vaccinated.

These announcements will also be used to encourage residents to continue to practice preventative measures, including properly wearing masks, social distancing, and frequent handwashing to prevent the spread of the virus until the vast majority of people have been vaccinated.

“I am honored by Gov. Whitmer’s appointment as a co-chair of the Protect Michigan Commission and look forward to using my platform to increase awareness of how getting vaccinated can help slow COVID-19 infections,” Miguel Cabrera said. “Based on what I know from getting vaccinated already, the shots are nowhere near as bad as the virus. Our goal with the Commission is to get as many people vaccinated as possible, and I hope my support toward that end is successful.”

Whitmer created the Protect Michigan Commission in January.

The appointees represent diverse industries, professions, and backgrounds, and their goal is to facilitate at least 100,000 shots in arms daily.

To date, Michigan has administered 6,657,997 vaccines. Currently, 48.8% of Michiganders ages 16 and older have received at least one dose, with 35.9% percent of Michiganders ages 16 and older being fully vaccinated, moving the state closer to its goal of equitably vaccinating at least 70% of Michiganders ages 16 and older as soon as possible.

