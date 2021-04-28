  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Matt Christopherson
DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Poker Lotto

QC-AD-AS-7C-9H

Midday Daily 3

0-7-1

Midday Daily 4

9-3-2-5

Daily 3

1-5-7

Daily 4

6-9-2-3

Fantasy 5

02-16-18-27-31

Estimated jackpot: $536,000

Keno

04-08-10-11-14-17-18-21-28-31-33-36-44-45-51-53-54-62-63-66-71-75

Mega Millions

15-22-30-41-42, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 4

Estimated jackpot: $297 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $116 million

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

