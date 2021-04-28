DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Poker Lotto
QC-AD-AS-7C-9H
Midday Daily 3
0-7-1
Midday Daily 4
9-3-2-5
Daily 3
1-5-7
Daily 4
6-9-2-3
Fantasy 5
02-16-18-27-31
Estimated jackpot: $536,000
Keno
04-08-10-11-14-17-18-21-28-31-33-36-44-45-51-53-54-62-63-66-71-75
Mega Millions
15-22-30-41-42, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 4
Estimated jackpot: $297 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $116 million
