(CBS DETROIT) — The weather is getting warmer, and it is the perfect opportunity for children to participate in fun, outdoor activities.
Riding a bike is a great activity for children, and it has a variety of benefits such as improving physical and mental health and improving focus.READ MORE: CDC Study: Pfizer, Moderna Vaccines Reduce COVID-19 Hospitalization Risk By 94% Among Older Adults
Unfortunately, not all children have access to bikes, and as a result of the pandemic, bikes have been back-ordered, making it harder for people to get them.
To ensure all children have access to bikes, Dan Gutfreund Realty Group, a member of Signature Sotheby’s International Realty, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Re-CYCLE for Kids program, 1-800-Self-Storage.com, Birmingham Police Department, Oakland University, and the Sheriff PAL Program (Police Athletic League) Oakland County are teaming up to put on the “Re-CYCLE for Kids” event, which aims to make sure all kids in metro Detroit have bikes this spring and summer. This is the third consecutive year that they are collecting bikes for this “Re-CYCLE for Kids” program.
The event is on Saturday, May 8, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.READ MORE: Michigan Judge Hears Arguments Over Virus Tests For School Athletes
Donations of new or lightly used bikes will be taken at the following locations:
- Downtown Birmingham – Junction of Woodward Avenue and South Old Woodward Ave. (across from Sherwin Williams Paint Store)
- Oakland University Campus – Lot P3 corner of Walton Blvd. and Squirrel Rd. in Auburn Hills.
Bikes may also be dropped off at any of the Sheriff’s Office twelve substations around Oakland County or at Sheriff’s Re-CYCLE partner 1-800-Self-Storage.com locations in Troy and Oak Park, during regular business hours, throughout the year.
For more information about Re-CYCLE, visit: oakgov.com/sheriff/Community%20Services/Pages/default.aspxMORE NEWS: Michigan House Votes To Move August Primary To June
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.