(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Police are seeking two suspects wanted in connection to a double shooting on the city’s east side.

It happened on Friday, April 23 at 4:45 p.m., in the 10000 block of Mack Ave.

Police say a 19-year-old man and a 46-year-old man were inside the location when words were exchanged between one of the 19-year-old and the first suspect, which resulted in the suspect producing a weapon and shooting the 19-year-old.

As a result of the shooting, police say the 46-year-old man was an innocent bystander sustained a gunshot wound to the body.

It was previously reported that a third victim was also shot. However, police say after further investigation the third victim wasn’t shot, but sustain an injury during the incident. The third victim refused medical attention at the scene.

After the shooting, the suspect fled from the location on foot with a second suspect who was also armed with a weapon.

The 19-year-old man was privately transported to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition. The 46-year-old man was transported by first responders and was also listed in stable condition.

Here’s the suspects’ description:



The first suspect is described as 5’7”, 150 pounds, between 18 to 20-years-old, medium complexion, a black hoodie, with red stripes on each shoulder and red writing on front. The first suspect also had on tan-colored pants, black and white shoes with a black face covering.

The second suspect is described as 5’9’’-5’11’’, 170 pounds, between 18 to 20-years-old, medium complexion, black hair (short-medium dreads with sides/back faded), a black t-shirt with white lettering on front, black and green camouflage pants, purple gym shoes and multiple tattoos on both arms.

If anyone has any information pertaining to this crime, they are asked to please call Detroit Police Department’s Fifth Precinct Detective Unit at 313-596-5540 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

