(CBS DETROIT) – Teens can sign up to receive free COVID-19 testing and the Pfizer vaccine at a high school in Dearborn.
Dearborn Public School officials said students ages 16 and 17 can sign up for an appointment at Edsel Ford High School.
The vaccine clinic is hosted by Henry Ford Health System, on Friday from 7 a.m. to 2:40 p.m.
On May 21, the second dose will be administered at the school.
Appointments can be made online at dearbornschools.org.
