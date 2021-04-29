LIVE AT 9:30 A.M.Governor Whitmer To Provide Update On State’s Response To COVID-19
By Jeff O'Brien
The Detroit Lions exercised the fifth-year contract option on Pro Bowl offensive lineman Frank Ragnow.

The team announced the move Wednesday.

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) gestures at the line of scrimmage during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, November 1, 2020. (Photo by Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Ragnow is entering his fourth NFL season after being drafted in the first round out of Arkansas. He’s started all 45 games he’s appeared in, and he earned his first Pro Bowl berth last season.

Detroit also waived tight end Hunter Bryant with a non-football injury designation.

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.