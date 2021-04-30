(CBS DETROIT) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer received a second dose of the Pfizer COVID vaccine.
It was administered by Dr. Joneigh Khaldun Thursday, where the governor joined six Grand Rapids teens serving as Protect Michigan Commission COVID-19 ambassadors in receiving their vaccines.
The six students who received their vaccine alongside the governor have volunteered to serve as Protect Michigan Commission COVID-19 ambassadors. As part of the ambassador program, the students will urge their peers to get vaccinated and continue to practice preventative measures such as properly wearing masks, social distancing and frequent handwashing to reduce the spread of the virus until the vast majority of people have been vaccinated.
“I feel relieved to have gotten my second dose today and join millions of fully vaccinated Michiganders in the fight against COVID-19,” said Whitmer. “Although I have my second dose, I will continue to socially distance, wash my hands often, and wear a mask when necessary. I urge all Michiganders to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect you and your loved ones from COVID-19. Every day we’re getting closer and closer to the light at the end of the tunnel. Let’s beat COVID-19 together.”
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.MORE NEWS: Revitalization Fund To Help With Restaurants, Bars Following COVID Rules