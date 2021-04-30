(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced weekend construction for the metro Detroit area.
MDOT says drivers should always check Michigan.gov/drive for updated info.
Here’s the list of construction for April 30 to May 3.
I-75:
Oakland – NB I-75, Crooks to Coolidge, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 7am-Tue 5pm.
Oakland – SB I-75 at M-15, 2 lanes open, right lane closed, Mon-Tue 9am-3pm.
Wayne – SB I-75 RAMP CLOSED to EB M-8, Sat 7am-Mon 5am.
Wayne – NB I-75 RAMP CLOSED to WB M-8, Sat 7am-Mon 5am.
I-94:
Wayne – EB I-94, east of Huron, to Belleville, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 8pm-Mon 6am.
Wayne – WB I-94, Wayne to Belleville, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 8pm-Mon 6am.
Wayne – EB Ford Rd/Weir St RAMP CLOSED to EB I-94, Fri 9am-Sun 4pm.
I-96:
Oakland – EB/WB I-96 at Merriman, 2 lanes open, 2 closed, Sat-Sun 8am-7pm.
I-696:
Macomb – EB I-696, M-97/Groesbeck to M-3/Gratiot, 2 LANES OPEN, Sat 3am-Mon 3pm.
Macomb – NB/SB Barkman St bridge closed over I-696, Sat 3am-Mon 11am.
M-3: (Gratiot)
Macomb – NB/SB M-3, 11 Mile to 13 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, moving 2 left lane closure, Fri 6am-6pm.
Macomb – NB M-3, 11 Mile to 13 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 left closed, Mon 3am-Tue 11am.
M-5: (Grand River)
Oakland – WB M-5 at Middlebelt, 1 LANE OPEN, 1 lane closed. Sat 7am-Tue 3pm.
M-8: (Davison)
Wayne – EB M-8, M-10 to Oakland Ave, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 4am-Mon 5am.
Wayne – EB M-8, Oakland Ave to I-75, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 7am-Mon 5am.
Wayne – WB M-8, Joseph Campau Ave to I-75, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 7am-Mon 5am.
Wayne – EB M-8 RAMP to M-1/Woodward, Fri 4am to 5/10.
Wayne – WB M-8 RAMP CLOSED to NB/SB I-75, Sat 7am-Mon 5am.
Wayne – EB M-8 RAMP CLOSED to SB M-10, Sat 5am-Fri 5pm.
Wayne – WB M-8 Service Dr CLOSED at Dequindre, Mon 7am-Thu 5am.
Wayne – EB M-8, M-10 to Oakland Ave, 2 lanes open, 2 closed, Mon 5AM- 5/10.
Wayne – EB M-8 at Conant St, 2 lanes open, right lane closed intermittently, Mon 7am-5/14.
M-10:
Wayne – NB/SB M-10 RAMP CLOSED to EB M-8, Fri 12am-5/10.
Wayne – SB M-10 RAMP CLOSED to Elmhurst St, Fri 9am-early June.
M-14:
Wayne – WB M-14, I-275 to Napier, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 lane moving lane closure. Sat-Sun 8am-7pm.
M-15: (Ortonville Rd)
Oakland – SB M-15 RAMP CLOSED to SB I-75, Mon-Tue 9am-3pm.
M-39: (Southfield)
Wayne – SB M-39, Grand River to Plymouth, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 6am-Sun 3pm.
M-59:
Oakland – EB/WB M-59, Airport Rd to Williams Lake Rd, 1 LANE OPEN, daily Sat-Sun 7am-5pm.
M-85: (Fort St)
Wayne – WB/SB M-85, Waterman to Green, right lane closed, Fri 9am-3pm.
M-153: (Ford Rd)
Wayne – EB Ford Rd at Greenfield, right lane closed, Fri 9am-3pm.
Wayne – EB Ford Rd/Weir St RAMP CLOSED to EB I-94, Fri 9am-Sun 4pm.
M-102: (8 Mile)
Macomb/Wayne – EB 8 Mile at Mound, 3 lanes open, intermittent lane closure, Mon-Tue 9am-3pm.
Macomb/Wayne – EB M-102 Mound to Mt Elliott, 3 lanes open, right lane closed intermittently, Mon 7a-5/10.
US-12: (Michigan Ave)
Wayne – EB US-12, east of Wayne Rd, at Howe Rd, right lane closed, Fri 9am-Sun 2pm.
Wayne – EB US-12 at US-24/Telegraph, right lane closed, Mon 9am-Sat 4pm.
Wayne – WB US-12 at Outer Dr, right lane closed, Mon 9am-Sat 4pm.
US-24: (Telegraph)
Wayne – NB US-24 at Eureka, left center lane closed, Fri 11am-Sun 2pm.
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.