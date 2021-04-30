  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Matt Christopherson
Filed Under:lottery, Michigan Lottery

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Lucky For Life

01-09-10-18-34, Lucky Ball: 13

Poker Lotto

AC-JH-KS-9C-10D

Midday Daily 3

1-6-9

Midday Daily 4

2-3-5-7

Daily 3

7-9-4

Daily 4

1-7-9-7

Fantasy 5

01-08-13-34-37

Estimated jackpot: $105,000

Keno

05-07-08-11-12-21-24-25-32-33-37-45-47-49-50-51-53-58-64-70-75-77

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $319 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $129 million

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

