Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Detroit Rock and Roll Legend Alice Cooper and PNC’s Ric DeVore appear on “Michigan Matters” this Sunday (7:30 am on CBS 62) and talk with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain about their love of the Motor City and how they are making a difference.

Cooper, 73, inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2011, now lives in Phoenix. He talked about his new album “Detroit Stories” which he taped in Royal Oak before the pandemic. He helped Cooper Tire find the best garage rock band in America through a contest with the winner announced this week– South of Eden – who will be the opening act for a livestream concert by Evanescence on May 13.

Cooper shared stories about his encounters with John Lennon, Groucho Marx and others. He also talked about his Detroit roots and how he never lost his love of White Castle sliders.

Then, Ric DeVore, Regional President of PNC Detroit and Southeast Michigan, talked about some big announcement the bank has made in recent days to help the region.

PNC Bank announced it was donating $7.5 million to Detroit’s Housing for the Future Fund, which was started by Mayor Mike Duggan to create more affordable housing.

He highlighted its Low Cash Mode Program announced to help consumers avoid checking overdraft fees. Nationally consumers lose over $17 billion in overdraft fees.

And DeVore talked about PNC’s SPAC – which is being run by Harold Ford Jr. This special purpose acquisition company will invest all profits to initiatives supporting economic empowerment and inclusion of underrepresented groups.

Finally DeVore discussed PNC’s $88 billion program which will launch in 2022 and continue for the next four years to help with loans, investments, and other programs to bolster econ opportunities for those with low and moderate incomes and from underserved communities.

