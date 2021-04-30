(CBS DETROIT) — FOOD & WINE’s Digital Senior Editor David Landsel traveled across the country taste-testing pizza on a journey to find the best.
From trying pizza from trucks in Portland to scooters with ovens strapped to the back in Atlanta, and a pizza vending machine in Baton Rouge, Landsel covered many areas on his search for the best pizza.
Michigan ranked No. 5 on Landsel’s 10 Best Pizza States in America list published in FOOD & WINE.
The top ten states on the list include:
- New Jersey
- Connecticut
- New York
- Illinois
- Michigan
- California
- Pennsylvania
- Massachusetts
- Ohio
- Missouri
As far as the rankings go, there were a few notable pizzerias that set Michigan apart. They include:
Buddy’s Pizzeria
Cloverleaf Bar & Restaurant
Loui’s Pizza
Michigan & Trumbull
Outside of metro Detroit, Fricano’s in Grand Haven and Mr. Scribs in Muskegon and Grand Haven were also mentioned on the list.
To find out more about the pizza places that contributed to how well other states ranked on the list, check out the full 10 Best Pizza States in America article by David Landsel for FOOD & WINE.
