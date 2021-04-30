MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 3,440 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 36 deaths Friday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 840,954 and 17,611 deaths as of April 30.READ MORE: The Greening Of Detroit Plants 160 Trees In Detroit To Celebrate Arbor Day
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
