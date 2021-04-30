(CBS DETROIT) — National College Decision Day is right around the corner, being this Saturday, and it’s the time of the year where students all over the country decide on whether going to college or trade school is the right choice for them and their futures.
Because this is an important time for these decisions, School Authority researched what kinds of feelings people have towards trade schools.READ MORE: The Greening Of Detroit Plants 160 Trees In Detroit To Celebrate Arbor Day
School Authority is a college and education resource website that researches various education-based topics each month.
This study is based on geotagged Twitter data over the last month, where they tracked positive tweets, hashtags, and direct keyword phrases about trade schools.
For example, tweets that included: #tradeschool, #tradeschools, #learnatrade, “think about a trade school,” and “consider a trade school” were tracked along with other similar phrases regarding trade schools. Over 60,000 tweets were tracked.READ MORE: 'My Best Man Passed From COVID-19': Detroit's Judge Mathis Encourages Detroiters To Get Vaccinated In Hopes Of Saving Lives
The map below shows how people in each state feel about trade schools based on the tracked tweets.
According to the data, Michigan was the top state in favor of trade schools. The top 10 states include:
- Michigan
- Indiana
- Missouri
- Wisconsin
- Minnesota
- Georgia
- Idaho
- Massachusetts
- Illinois
- Iowa
For more information visit, Schoolauthority.org.MORE NEWS: Child Tax Credit: How Much Money Will Parents Receive Each Month?
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.