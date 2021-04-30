  • WWJ-TV

By Bria Brown
(CBS DETROIT) – There’s a new recall over hand sanitizers.

Officials say several versions of the scentsational hand sanitizer from the Black and White Collection and Photo Real Collection are being recalled.

This after health authorities discovered traces of methanol in them.

The products were sold at TJ Maxx and Marshalls.

Also on the list are three Ulta Beauty collection scented sanitizer sprays.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.