Susan Lucci On Getting Vaccinated And Being Separated From Her 104-Year-Old Mother For A Year Due To Covid
Susan Lucci tells Dr. Oz how grateful she felt after receiving her COVID-19 vaccine.
3 hours ago
Michigan Ranks No. 5 On List Of 10 Best States For Pizza In The US
Michigan ranked #5 on FOOD & WINE’s List of The 10 Best Pizza States in America. Find out which pizzerias helped set Michigan apart and rank high on this list.
Here's What To Know About Gov. Whitmer's 'MI Vacc To Normal' Plan
Here's everything to know about Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's 'MI Vacc To Normal' plan.
MDOT Announces Weekend Construction In Metro Detroit
The Michigan Department of Transportation announced weekend construction for the metro Detroit area. Here's everything to know.
DNR Shares Ways To Celebrate Arbor Day In Michigan
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources shares a variety of ways Michiganders can celebrate Arbor Day this year.
Michigan Sheriff’s Deputy Bitten By Dog Kills Animal, Owner
A sheriff’s deputy bitten by a dog in southern Michigan killed the animal and then fatally shot the angry owner who confronted him with a knife.
Benson: Appointment-Only Visits To Secretary Of State Here To Stay
Michigan residents who visit secretary of state offices will always need an appointment, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said Thursday, making permanent a change that was made to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
First Forecast Weather April 30, 2021 (Today)
Chilly, windy, and more sunshine today.
10 hours ago
First Forecast Weather April 29, 2021 (Tonight)
Wet weather comes to an end.
21 hours ago
Karen Carter, and Other Metro Detroiters Chipped In To Help Salvation Army’s Bed and Bread Radiothon
The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit's 34th annual Bed and Bread Radiothon ended earlier today.
Look For The 2020 Great Conjunction or ‘The Christmas Star’ In The Sky Monday Evening
The Great Conjunction is the one bright spot in 2020—literally! Sometimes referred to as “The Christmas Star”, Saturn and Jupiter will pass very close to one another creating a look of a bright, elongated star.
Mavericks Beat Pistons 115-105
Tim Hardaway Jr. scored a career-high 42 points, helping the Dallas Mavericks overcome the absence of Luka Doncic in a 115-105 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night.
OT Penei Sewell To The Lions at No. 7 In NFL Draft
Penei Sewell can recall sleeping with family members on the floor in a shack in American Samoa, hoping his life would lead him to the NFL.
Former Texas A&M Quarterback Kellen Mond On 2021 NFL Draft: 'I Would Definitely Be Prepared' To Play As A Rookie
The former Texas A&M quarterback shares why he is ready to start from day one in the NFL.
Kansas And Texas Highlight NASCAR, Indy Slate
NASCAR CUP SERIES
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
'Bull' Celebrates Episode 100 With An All-New Trial Tonight On CBS
'Bull' will air its 100th episode tonight at 10:00PM ET/PT, on CBS and streaming with Paramount+.
Dean Norris On His Favorite Thing About Art In 'United States Of Al': 'He's Just A Really, Really Good Dad'
Dean Norris discusses his role on the new CBS comedy, 'United States Of Al.'
Earth Day: A Look Back At The First Event
The first Earth Day happened 51 years ago, when CBS News's Walter Cronkite called it "a day dedicated to enlisting all the citizens of a bountiful country in a common cause of saving life from the deadly biproduct of that bounty."
How Dottie Pepper's Former Mentor George Pulver Might Advise Dustin Johnson And Will Zalatoris
Dottie Pepper, who has a new book about her former mentor George Pulver, looks at what he might say to Dustin Johnson and Will Zalatoris.
CBS Sports The New Home Of World Series Of Poker Main Event: 'We Have A History With This Tournament And We're Excited To Rekindle It'
The World Series of Poker is coming to CBS with coverage of the Main Event and several Bracelet Events
SEE IT: Best Moments From The 56th ACM Awards
Look back at the best moments from the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards on CBS and Paramount+.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
Ford Posts Profit, Says Chip Shortage May Cut Production 50%
Ford Motor Co. posted a surprising $3.26 billion first-quarter net profit on Wednesday, but the company said a worsening global computer chip shortage could cut its production in half during the current quarter.
Ford Plans To Develop, Produce Electric Vehicle Batteries
Saying that it wants to control the key technology for electric vehicles, Ford plans to open a battery development center near Detroit by the end of next year.
WWJ-TV
On Air
On Air
Schedule:
2:00 PM
The Talk
3:00 PM
The Dr. Oz Show
4:00 PM
The Drew Barrymore Show
5:00 PM
Dr. Phil
6:00 PM
Family Feud
View All Programs
Susan Lucci On Getting Vaccinated And Being Separated From Her 104-Year-Old Mother For A Year Due To Covid
April 30, 2021 at 12:00 pm
Susan Lucci tells Dr. Oz how grateful she felt after receiving her COVID-19 vaccine.
Watch
THE DR. OZ SHOW
, weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 62.
