(CBS DETROIT) — Today is Arbor Day, a day in which individuals are encouraged to plant trees and learn more about how trees impact the environment.
The Greening of Detroit is a non-profit organization that works to enhance the community by planting trees throughout the city and works to educate individuals about the environment. They organized a tree planting event for today, Friday, April 30.
They partnered with global automaker Stellantis to plant 160 trees with residents and community partners on Detroit's eastside.
A ceremony was held at 1:15 p.m. at Southeastern High School where they recited the annual Arbor Day Proclamation and had guest speakers, including Ron Stallworth, the External Affairs Lead for Wayne County Stellantis, Joel Howroni Heeres, from the Office of Sustainability for the City of Detroit, and Lionel Bradford, the President of The Greening of Detroit.
After the short program, the community members set out to plant 160 trees, starting at Southeastern High School and expanding throughout the surrounding community.
