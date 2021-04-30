The coronavirus pandemic has spiked debt for families all around the country and left many feeling hopeless. Today, in another “Superstar Money Summit”, Dr. Oz assembles his panel of finance all-stars to reveal their tricks to lower your debt in one month. They break down how using a 30-day Debt Diet and incorporating small changes like intermittent money-fast days, giving up certain grocery items, and even allowing a 24-hour cooling-off period for online purchases, can help decrease what you owe and increase your bank balance.
Dr. Oz and personal finance expert Ric Edelman explain what intermittent money-fast days are and how they can help lower debt.