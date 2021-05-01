(CBS DETROIT) — Chicago’s 18-year running market is coming to Harbor Country, in Three Oaks, Michigan. The Randolph Street Market will begin over Memorial Day Weekend, taking place from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, and Sunday, May 30.
The markets will feature 40+ dealers of antiques, home furnishings, vintage fashion and accessories, art, and hand-crafted goods.
There will be a variety of dealers that hail from Michigan City, Indiana (Antique And Modern), Fowlerville, Michigan (Breck Armstrong/Moss Design), Three Oaks, Michigan (Lani Myron/Harbor Home and Interiors), as well as many more from Los Angeles, Nashville, Cape Cod, St. Louis, Chicago, and Northwest Indiana.
“Our Chicago venue is undergoing renovation. Instead of missing a summer of fun and excitement, we’re taking the show on the road. Three Oaks is a natural — so many of our Randolph regulars have houses in the area, plus there’s a huge untapped market in Michigan for a great market event,” said Sally Schwartz, founder of the Randolph Street Market.
The market will be located north of the downtown area, at 16860 Three Oaks Road. The entrance fee is $5 per person, and children 12 and under are free. Visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance so that they will be guaranteed entrance to the event.
One dollar of every ticket purchased will support Fernwood Botanical Garden in Niles-Buchanan, Michigan. Fernwood lies on the St. Joseph River on 105 acres of virgin forest, prairie, gardens, and walking trails.
2021 Randolph Street Market Dates:
- May 29 and 30
- June 19 and 20
- July 3 and 4
- August 7 and 8
- September 4 and 5
All market days will operate from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
For more information and to purchase tickets visit, www.randolphstreetmarket.com.
