(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan Opera Theatre leadership has rescheduled the first performance of the 2021-2022 season.
A concert version of Cavalleria rusticana was supposed to be performed at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre on May 15, 2021. MOT officials postponed the event to June 12, 2021, to allow for more favorable weather conditions.READ MORE: Recall Alert: Methanol Found In Scented Hand Sanitizers
Safety measures and social distancing precautions have already been set in place by the Michigan Opera Theatre and 313 Presents staff for the event. They will continue to operate with the audience’s safety as their top priority.
Artistic Director of the Michigan Opera Theatre, Yuval Sharon, says that although they are postponing the event, the international cast will now all be able to attend the new performance date.READ MORE: Detroit Pistons, City Partner To Host Family Vaccination Day Saturday
“In addition to Detroit Symphony Orchestra Music Director Jader Bignami conducting the MOT orchestra and MOT’s Associate Artistic Director Christine Goerke, this concert will feature Brian Jagde, internationally acclaimed for his portrayal of Turridu; Alfred Walker, a regular at the Metropolitan Opera, in the role of Alfio; Ronnita Miller and Mamma Lucia; and Catherine Martin, recently seen as Waltruate in TWILIGHT: GODS, as Lola. This is as perfect of a cast as you can imagine for this work!” said Sharon.
This event is a collaboration between the MOT and the DSO, as they both have a historic first year of new artistic leadership.
Tickets from the original date will be honored at the new postponed date. If ticketholders have any conflicts with the new date, they can request a refund until May 28 through Ticketmaster.com or by calling 313-471-7443.MORE NEWS: Revitalization Fund To Help With Restaurants, Bars Following COVID Rules
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.