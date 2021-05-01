(CBS DETROIT) — A new community center is opening in the former Harrison High School building in Farmington Hills.

The community center, The Hawk, will provide a variety of activities, including aquatics, fitness, performing arts, and more.

The city of Farmington Hills purchased the closed Harrison High School building from Farmington Public Schools in 2018.

In the fall of 2019, they began renovating the building, and despite being slowed down due to the pandemic, they were able to continue to make renovations throughout 2020. It is set to open in the late spring of this year.

The 245,000 square foot community center features an Aquatics center with a lazy river, water slide, zip line, and climbing wall, where they will offer swim lessons and lifeguard/CPR training. There is a gym, full-sized basketball, pickleball, and volleyball courts, and dance studios.

In addition to this, The Hawk has an updated auditorium and a multipurpose center that can be used for birthday parties with food service, a facility for e-gaming, and a makers space with a band saw, 3D printers, laser cutters, and more.

The 42-acre park will accommodate recreational and competitive leagues, lessons, and tournaments for outdoor sports.

There will also be a virtual legacy wall to honor the alumni and their time as Harrison High School students.

The Hawk is located at 29995 W. 12 Mile Road in Farmington Hills.

For more information visit, www.thehawkfh.com, or call 248-473-1800.

