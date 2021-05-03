(CBS DETROIT) — This year marks the 25th anniversary of a partnership between the DTE Energy Foundation, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, and the nonprofit ReLeaf Michigan. They will continue to help plant trees throughout several communities with their annual grant program.
A total of $95,000 in 1-to-1 matching grants of up to $4,000 is available. Eligible organizations in DTE Energy’s service territory can apply by June 18.READ MORE: AG Nessel Warns Michiganders To Stay Alert As Scammers Target Grieving Survivors
The partnership began in 1996 to plant more trees on state forest lands, but over time it expanded to include planting trees on streets and in parks in local communities.
Since the beginning of this partnership, $3.5 million in funding has made it possible to plant over 20 million trees, helping better the environment in communities throughout Michigan.
“At the DTE Energy Foundation, we’re committed to preserving our state’s natural beauty and creating positive change for future generations,” said Lynette Dowler, president of the DTE Energy Foundation. “Through our partnership, we’ll step toward a cleaner, greener Michigan and create public spaces that Michiganders can enjoy.”READ MORE: Detroit Councilman Gabe Leland Pleads Guilty To Misconduct In Office, Resigns
Grants are provided through the DTE Energy Foundation, which is the philanthropic arm of the organization.
In 2020, they provided $16 million in grants and approximately $21 million in COVID-19 relief to nonprofits.
For more information and to download a grant application, visit Michigan.gov/UCF or contact DNR Urban and Community Forestry Program coordinator Kevin Sayers at 517-582-3209.MORE NEWS: Michigan Special Education Teacher Shortage Worries Educators
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.