More than 50% of U.S. adults have now received at least one shot of the covid vaccine. But what happens if you lose your vaccine card? If you still have your vaccine card in your possession, take a photo of it and put the original in a safe place, like what you would do to protect your social security card. You can laminate it as well, but this may complicate things if you need a booster shot in the future that needs to get added to the card. So, laminating a photocopy of the vaccine card might be a better idea.

What do you do if you already lost your card? The best bet is to go back to the site where you were originally vaccinated to try to get a replacement. When you go, make sure you bring your ID with you. It’s also helpful if you can remember the day you got your vaccine. If that doesn’t work, try contacting your state’s immunization registry. They usually keep an electronic record of everyone who has gotten a vaccine. You can find this information on the CDC website.

Watch THE DR. OZ SHOW, weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 62.