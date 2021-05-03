(CBS DETROIT) – Former Detroit City Councilman Gabe Leland pleaded guilty to misconduct in office and has resigned from City Council.
The 38-year-old entered the plea Monday at the Wayne County Circuit Court before Judge Gregory Bill. He is set to be sentenced on June 7.
He was accused of accepting cash during his 2017 re-election campaign and free car repairs in exchange for his vote on a land deal, according to the Detroit News.
Leland said during the plea hearing he accepted the contribution knowing it was illegal to do so.
Steve Fishman, who is Leland’s attorney told the judge that Leland is expected to face no jail time and a separate federal case against him will be dismissed under an agreement with the Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office, the Detroit News reports.
“The charges against Gabe Leland were a negative cloud hanging over the City of Detroit. With his decision to resign, we can now move forward and focus on the business of rebuilding the city,” said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.
