Menu
Sports
Latest Sports
Lions
Tigers
Pistons
Red Wings
Michigan
Michigan State
Best Of
Best Of
Travel
Video
Microwave Meal Tricks To Stretch Your Meals, Your Time And Feed Everyone
Dr. Oz and Ali Rosen show you how to make a healthy dessert in minutes using the microwave.
2 hours ago
More
Travel
CBS+
News
Latest Headlines
AG Nessel Warns Michiganders To Stay Alert As Scammers Target Grieving Survivors
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel reissued her consumer alert as scammers are targeting COVID-19 survivors offering to register them for funeral assistance.
Detroit Councilman Gabe Leland Pleads Guilty To Misconduct In Office, Resigns
Former Detroit City Councilman Gabe Leland pleaded guilty to misconduct in office and has resigned from City Council.
25-Year Partnership Continues, Provides $95,000 To Plant Community Trees In Michigan
A total of $95,000 in grants is available for eligible organizations to plant trees throughout communities in Michigan.
Michigan Special Education Teacher Shortage Worries Educators
A shortage of special education teachers in Michigan is growing worse during the pandemic.
Chicago's Randolph Street Market Comes To Michigan This Summer
Chicago's Randolph Street Market is coming to Michigan this summer and will feature 40+ dealers of antiques, home furnishings, vintage fashion and accessories, art, and hand-crafted goods.
New Community Center To Open In Farmington Hills
The new community center in Farmington Hills will feature an aquatic center, a gym, a performing arts center, and more.
Weather
More Weather
Local Radars
Weather Stories
Weather Videos
First Forecast Today- May 3, 2021
Showers continue through this evening, with SW winds 7-9 MPH
8 hours ago
First Forecast Tonight- May 2, 2021
First Forecast
12 hours ago
Weather Stories
Karen Carter, and Other Metro Detroiters Chipped In To Help Salvation Army’s Bed and Bread Radiothon
The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit's 34th annual Bed and Bread Radiothon ended earlier today.
Look For The 2020 Great Conjunction or ‘The Christmas Star’ In The Sky Monday Evening
The Great Conjunction is the one bright spot in 2020—literally! Sometimes referred to as “The Christmas Star”, Saturn and Jupiter will pass very close to one another creating a look of a bright, elongated star.
Sports
All Sports
Lions
Tigers
Red Wings
Pistons
U-M
MSU
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
PGA
Latest Sports
Red Wings Loose To Lightning 2-1
The defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning have not lost a game this season when leading after two periods.
Busch Celebrates Win On His Birthday
Kyle Busch thought he had a third-place car Sunday. His crew chief, Ben Beshore, though it was good enough for second.
Holmes Addressed Weaknesses, Added To Strengths For Lions
The Detroit Lions opened the NFL draft by bolstering a strength and closed it by addressing some of their many weaknesses on both sides of the ball.
Mavericks Beat Pistons 115-105
Tim Hardaway Jr. scored a career-high 42 points, helping the Dallas Mavericks overcome the absence of Luka Doncic in a 115-105 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night.
CBS+
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
'Bar Rescue' Host Jon Taffer: 'Summer Going To Be Boomtown' For Bars & Restaurants, Despite 38% Decline
Jon Taffer previews season 8 of "Bar Rescue" and explains why he believes the restaurants that survive the pandemic have a great chance to thrive again.
'Bull' Celebrates Episode 100 With An All-New Trial Tonight On CBS
'Bull' will air its 100th episode tonight at 10:00PM ET/PT, on CBS and streaming with Paramount+.
Dean Norris On His Favorite Thing About Art In 'United States Of Al': 'He's Just A Really, Really Good Dad'
Dean Norris discusses his role on the new CBS comedy, 'United States Of Al.'
Earth Day: A Look Back At The First Event
The first Earth Day happened 51 years ago, when CBS News's Walter Cronkite called it "a day dedicated to enlisting all the citizens of a bountiful country in a common cause of saving life from the deadly biproduct of that bounty."
How Dottie Pepper's Former Mentor George Pulver Might Advise Dustin Johnson And Will Zalatoris
Dottie Pepper, who has a new book about her former mentor George Pulver, looks at what he might say to Dustin Johnson and Will Zalatoris.
CBS Sports The New Home Of World Series Of Poker Main Event: 'We Have A History With This Tournament And We're Excited To Rekindle It'
The World Series of Poker is coming to CBS with coverage of the Main Event and several Bracelet Events
Video
All Videos
Michigan Matters
Eye on Detroit
News
Weather
Autos & More
Station Info
CBS 62
Advertise
Contests
Travel
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
Ford Posts Profit, Says Chip Shortage May Cut Production 50%
Ford Motor Co. posted a surprising $3.26 billion first-quarter net profit on Wednesday, but the company said a worsening global computer chip shortage could cut its production in half during the current quarter.
Ford Plans To Develop, Produce Electric Vehicle Batteries
Saying that it wants to control the key technology for electric vehicles, Ford plans to open a battery development center near Detroit by the end of next year.
WWJ-TV
On Air
On Air
Schedule:
12:30 PM
The Young and the Restless
1:30 PM
The Bold and the Beautiful
2:00 PM
The Talk
3:00 PM
The Dr. Oz Show
4:00 PM
The Drew Barrymore Show
View All Programs
Dog The Bounty Hunter: A Year After Engagement, How Dog & Francie’s Love Helped Confront Dog’s Past Demons
May 3, 2021 at 10:00 am
Filed Under:
Dog the Bounty Hunter
,
Dr Oz
,
Frank Collins
Dr. Oz asks Dog the Bounty Hunter about the dark periods of his childhood.
Watch
THE DR. OZ SHOW
, weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 62.
Related