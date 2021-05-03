(CBS DETROIT) – What’s usually known as Flower Day is blooming into its own season at Eastern Market.

An event that attracts over 100,000 people in one day will be stretched throughout the month of May.

“We’ll have a nice selection of flowers and people can come down. Less hectic than the Saturday markets and people can come down, make their purchases, get about their business of making their yards a place you want to spend more time in this summer,” said Eastern Market Partnership President Dan Carmody.

Customers can stop by the market Tuesdays and Saturdays for flowers from six to eight different vendors.

“We love the energy it brings to the market. It’s sort of the high-water mark of the year. Kind of gives us a little bit of a lift of the whole season. But we’re just adjusting a different environment. We hope that come may of 2022 we’re back on tap with a more normal season but this year, not flower day but flower season. Tuesdays and Saturdays. All the month of May,” said Carmody.

Organizers say the changes comes to accommodate customers in the pandemic by maintaining crowd control.

“The market has never closed through the pandemic we just had to control how many people we have at any one time and we try to encourage social distancing, wearing masks, so you know people are. Attendance this spring is up over last year. It’s still below what a normal spring would be but much closer to that than it was last year,” said Carmody.

Flower season kicks off May 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Just everyone to come, have a good time and stay safe,” said Carmody.

