(CBS DETROIT) — In May, several state parks in southern Michigan are hosting stewardship workdays.
The purpose of these workdays is to have volunteers help remove invasive species that are threatening the ecosystems in the state parks.
Preregistration is required for all workdays. Although the programs are all outdoors and social distancing guidelines will be met, volunteers are still encouraged to wear masks as an extra precaution.
The first workday events happened this past weekend. On Saturday, May 1, volunteers removed harmful garlic mustard plants from Warren Dunes State Park. There were also workday events at Highland Recreation Area and Saugatuck Dunes State Park on Sunday, May 2.
Here are the dates, times, and locations of the workdays planned throughout May:
- Saturday, May 8, 9 a.m. to noon at Bald Mountain Recreation Area (Oakland County)
- Saturday, May 8, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Holland State Park (Ottawa County)
- Sunday, May 9, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hoffmaster State Park (Muskegon County)
- Sunday, May 9, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Waterloo Recreation Area (Washtenaw County)
- Tuesday, May 11, 4 to 6 p.m. at Bald Mountain Recreation Area (Oakland County)
- Saturday, May 15, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Highland Recreation Area (Oakland County)
- Saturday, May 15, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Warren Dunes State Park (Berrien County)
- Sunday, May 16, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Brighton Recreation Area (Livingston County)
- Sunday, May 16, 1 to 4 p.m. at Holland State Park (Ottawa County)
- Friday, May 21, 1 to 4 p.m. at Waterloo Recreation Area (Washtenaw County)
- Saturday, May 22, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Island Lake Recreation Area (Livingston County)
- Saturday, May 22, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Mere State Park (Berrien County)
- Sunday, May 23, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pinckney Recreation Area (Washtenaw County)
- Sunday, May 23, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hoffmaster State Park (Muskegon County)
- Friday, May 28, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Saugatuck Dunes State Park (Allegan County)
- Saturday, May 29, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Holland State Park (Ottawa County)
For more details about specific dates and to register for a workday visit, the DNR Volunteer Events Calendar.
