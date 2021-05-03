MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 5,035 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 29 deaths for Sunday and Monday.
Monday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, May 1. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~2,517 per day.READ MORE: Calls To Michigan Gambling Helpline Spiked In February
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 849,420 and 17,771 deaths as of May 3.
READ MORE: Health Systems & City Officals Offering Several Walk-In Vaccine Clinics In Metro Detroit
In the state, as of April 30, there has been a total of 660,124 recovered cases of COVID-19.MORE NEWS: AG Nessel Warns Michiganders To Stay Alert As Scammers Target Grieving Survivors
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.