ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A state lawmaker who crashed his vehicle in western Michigan has been arrested for driving while intoxicated.
State Rep. Bryan Posthumus was arrested Friday and booked into the Kent County Correctional Facility, according to jail records.READ MORE: TSA Extends Mask Mandate Through Summer
He had left his farm in Oakfield Township in a Jeep, which drifted off the road, hit a mailbox and rolled over, according to a news release issued late Saturday from the lawmaker’s office.
Posthumus was taken to a hospital for evaluation and released. His blood alcohol level was .13% when Michigan’s legal limit is .08, according to the release.READ MORE: Flower Day Returns As Flower Week At Eastern Market
No one else was injured.
Posthumus faces one charge of operating while intoxicated, according to jail records. He was previously arrested in January 2013 for operating while intoxicated.
The first-term Republican lawmaker apologized in the statement.MORE NEWS: How You Can Help Remove Invasive Species From Michigan State Parks In May
© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.