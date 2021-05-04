(CBS DETROIT) – Three of the country’s top drugstore chains also now offer same-day COVID-19 vaccine appointments.
Walgreens says same-day appointments will be available starting Wednesday.
CVS began its same-day shots last week and Rite-Aid will take walk-ins on a limited basis.
The chains are rolling out the more flexible schedules as demand for the vaccine slows.
