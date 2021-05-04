DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Today, May 4, Ford Motor Company reported its April 2021 U.S. sales results.
Ford's April retail sales were up 57.1 percent, selling above 2020 results and up 23.7 percent relative to April 2019 results.
Sales were up 262 percent on the Mustang Mach-E and the F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid.
Click here or visit media.ford.com to view the news release.
