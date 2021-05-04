(CBS DETROIT) – Ford Field is now accepting walk-ins for the COVID vaccine.
The site will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine starting today through May 17.
It also has second doses of the Pfizer vaccine available.
Walk-ins will be accepted through gate G from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Walk-ins will be accepted through gate G from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

While Ford Field is accepting walk-ins but people are still encouraged to register for an appointment by texting EndCOVID to 75049 or calling the MDHHS COVID-19 Hotline at 888-535-6136.
