By Bria Brown
Filed Under:detroit, Keegan-Michael Key, metro detroit, Michigan, Saturday Night Live, SNL

(CBS DETROIT) – A native Metro Detroit comedian is set to host one of the biggest late-night shows.

Keegan-Michael Key will host Saturday night live on May 15 with singer Olivia Rodrigo.

The sketch comedy star is most known for the show “Key and Peele” alongside Director Jordan Peele.

The 50-year-old comedian tweeted, “dreams do come true,” after recalling growing up watching the show with his father.

