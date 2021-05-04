LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Police in Lansing have released the names of a man and woman shot to death at a home over the weekend.
The bodies of Harley Owens, 39, and Kelsey Coon-Lennon, 29, were found early Saturday morning by officers responding to a report of a shooting.
Coon-Lennon and Owens both lived in Lansing, police said Monday.
No arrests have been made.
